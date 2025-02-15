UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Houston Christian after Mackey’s 25-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (11-14, 8-6 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-12, 5-9 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Houston Christian Huskies (11-14, 8-6 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-12, 5-9 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Julian Mackey scored 25 points in Houston Christian’s 69-60 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Vaqueros have gone 9-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 8-6 in Southland play. Houston Christian allows 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dekedran Thorn is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Cliff Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mackey is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Huskies. D’Aundre Samuels is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

