UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Hayman and Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-14, 5-10 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-12, 6-9 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays UT Rio Grande Valley after Dylan Hayman scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 69-55 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 10-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the Southland scoring 77.1 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Cardinals have gone 5-10 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 74.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.3 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dekedran Thorn is averaging 11.9 points for the Vaqueros. Cliff Davis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17 points. Jalin Anderson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

