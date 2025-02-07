UT Rio Grande Valley faces Lamar on 4-game road slide

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-13, 6-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-6, 10-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-13, 6-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-6, 10-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley travels to Lamar looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Cardinals are 11-0 on their home court. Lamar scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 6-7 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the Southland with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 12.4.

Lamar scores 69.3 points, 5.7 more per game than the 63.6 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 61.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 57.8 Lamar allows.

The Cardinals and Vaqueros face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 13.7 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kade Hackerott is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

