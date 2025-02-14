UT Martin takes on Eastern Illinois following McCarn’s 21-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15, 8-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (15-9, 12-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15, 8-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (15-9, 12-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Eastern Illinois after Kenley McCarn scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 77-66 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 10-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks fourth in the OVC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Macy McGlone averaging 3.2.

The Skyhawks are 8-7 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 5-13 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 5.7 more points per game (66.7) than Eastern Illinois allows (61.0).

The Panthers and Skyhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is scoring 17.9 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

McCarn is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.5 points. Anaya Brown is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.