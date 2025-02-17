UT Martin Skyhawks face the Tennessee State Tigers on 3-game win streak

Tennessee State Tigers (13-14, 9-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-15, 8-8 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (13-14, 9-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-15, 8-8 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin heads into a matchup with Tennessee State as winners of three consecutive games.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-3 at home. UT Martin is second in the OVC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 9-7 in OVC play. Tennessee State is fourth in college basketball with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Ron Jessamy averaging 5.6.

UT Martin is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is averaging 15.7 points for the Skyhawks. Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Justus Jackson is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 assists. Aaron Nkrumah is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

