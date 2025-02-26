UT Martin hosts Randall and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-18, 5-13 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-17, 8-10 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-18, 5-13 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-17, 8-10 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits UT Martin after Jayland Randall scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-68 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-4 at home. UT Martin is second in the OVC scoring 75.2 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-13 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 6.6.

UT Martin averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 71.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 72.5 UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.2 points for the Skyhawks. Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Campion is averaging 4.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Randall is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

