UT Martin hosts Morehead State after Brown’s 27-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (9-20, 4-15 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-17, 10-9 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (9-20, 4-15 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-17, 10-9 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Morehead State after Anaya Brown scored 27 points in UT Martin’s 84-69 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 8-7 at home. UT Martin has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 4-15 against OVC opponents. Morehead State allows 72.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

UT Martin averages 66.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 72.6 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 66.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 67.2 UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 42.5% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Novik is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Harley Paynter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

