UT Martin hosts Lindenwood after Browning’s 27-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (10-13, 5-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-14, 5-7 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lindenwood Lions (10-13, 5-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-14, 5-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces UT Martin after Markeith Browning II scored 27 points in Lindenwood’s 76-70 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks are 6-2 in home games. UT Martin is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 5-7 in OVC play. Lindenwood has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Martin averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 70.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 73.2 UT Martin gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Afan Trnka is averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Tarence Guinyard is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Anias Futrell is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Browning is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

