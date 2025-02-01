UT Arlington takes on Utah Tech after Ware’s 26-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-15, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-11, 3-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-15, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-11, 3-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Utah Tech after Lance Ware scored 26 points in UT Arlington’s 70-68 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks have gone 6-2 in home games. UT Arlington ranks fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 33.1 rebounds. Ware leads the Mavericks with 8.8 boards.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-4 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Arlington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 69.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 73.7 UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ware is averaging 15.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Mavericks. Jaden Wells is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Beon Riley is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

