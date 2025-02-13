UT Arlington puts road win streak on the line against Cal Baptist

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-7, 9-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-15, 5-4 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-7, 9-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-15, 5-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Mavericks take on Cal Baptist.

The Lancers are 3-7 on their home court. Cal Baptist gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 9-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Cal Baptist averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

The Lancers and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Lancers. Nhug Bosch Duran is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koi Love is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Avery Brittingham is averaging 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

