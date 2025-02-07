UT Arlington hosts Seattle U following Clark’s 24-point performance

Seattle U Redhawks (3-18, 0-8 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-7, 8-1 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-18, 0-8 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-7, 8-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Seattle U after Taliyah Clark scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 85-83 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Mavericks have gone 9-0 in home games. UT Arlington scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-8 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC scoring 57.0 points per game and is shooting 37.5%.

UT Arlington scores 73.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.3 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UT Arlington allows.

The Mavericks and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is averaging 17 points, seven rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Mavericks. Clark is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.