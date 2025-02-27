UT Arlington hosts Durazo-Frescas and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (25-2, 12-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-10, 9-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (25-2, 12-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-10, 9-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on UT Arlington after Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-56 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks have gone 10-0 at home. UT Arlington leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Avery Brittingham paces the Mavericks with 9.1 rebounds.

The Antelopes are 12-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon scores 10.6 more points per game (78.0) than UT Arlington gives up to opponents (67.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliyah Clark is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10.6 points. Koi Love is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Durazo-Frescas averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Trinity San Antonio is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

