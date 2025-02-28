UT Arlington hosts Abilene Christian in conference showdown

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-14, 6-7 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15, 6-8 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-14, 6-7 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15, 6-8 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on UT Arlington in WAC action Saturday.

The Mavericks have gone 9-3 in home games. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Lance Ware leads the Mavericks with 9.6 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 6-7 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

UT Arlington is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 70.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 74.4 UT Arlington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Ware is shooting 62.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.9 points. Quion Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

