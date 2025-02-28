UT Arlington faces Abilene Christian, looks to break road skid

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-11, 9-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (18-10, 7-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-11, 9-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (18-10, 7-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hits the road against Abilene Christian looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Wildcats have gone 8-6 in home games. Abilene Christian scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 9-5 in conference matchups.

Abilene Christian scores 71.4 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 67.6 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington scores 11.8 more points per game (72.2) than Abilene Christian gives up (60.4).

The Wildcats and Mavericks face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Earle is averaging 14 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 17 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Koi Love is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mavericks. Avery Brittingham is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.