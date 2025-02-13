Ustby, No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-8, 7-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-4, 9-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-8, 7-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-4, 9-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces No. 12 North Carolina in ACC action Thursday.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-3 in home games. North Carolina is fourth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Alyssa Ustby leads the Tar Heels with 9.5 boards.

The Hokies are 7-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

North Carolina is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game North Carolina gives up.

The Tar Heels and Hokies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ustby is scoring 11.4 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tar Heels. Maria Gakdeng is averaging 10.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Matilda Ekh is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

