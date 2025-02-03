USC visits Leach and Northwestern

USC Trojans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 3-8 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 3-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts USC after Jalen Leach scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 75-69 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wildcats are 10-3 in home games. Northwestern scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Trojans are 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. USC is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern scores 73.9 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 72.4 USC gives up. USC scores 7.1 more points per game (76.7) than Northwestern gives up to opponents (69.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Leach is averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Desmond Claude is averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 15.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

