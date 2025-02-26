UNLV wins 77-71 over San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 22 points helped UNLV defeat San Jose State 77-71 on Tuesday. Henley had…

Henley had five rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Rebels (15-13, 9-8 Mountain West Conference). Jalen Hill scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds. Jeremiah Cherry shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Josh Uduje finished with 27 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (13-17, 6-12). Latrell Davis added 16 points for San Jose State. Jermaine Washington had 10 points.

UNLV’s next game is Friday against Nevada at home, and San Jose State visits Colorado State on Tuesday.

