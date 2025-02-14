UNLV takes on Nevada after Jackson’s 27-point game

UNLV Rebels (20-5, 12-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-15, 6-7 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (20-5, 12-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-15, 6-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Nevada after Kiara Jackson scored 27 points in UNLV’s 75-65 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Wolf Pack are 8-5 in home games. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Rebels have gone 12-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV is second in the MWC with 15.2 assists per game led by Jackson averaging 5.4.

Nevada scores 65.1 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 62.2 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Wolf Pack. Lexie Givens is averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Alexander is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 11.1 points. Jackson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

