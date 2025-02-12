UNLV puts home win streak on the line against San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (17-8, 6-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (19-5, 11-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (17-8, 6-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (19-5, 11-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts San Diego State aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Rebels are 13-1 in home games. UNLV is 16-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aztecs are 6-6 in conference games. San Diego State averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

UNLV makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). San Diego State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Brown is averaging 7.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Kiara Jackson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. Adryana Quezada is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

