UNLV plays San Diego State, looks for 10th straight home win

San Diego State Aztecs (17-8, 6-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (19-5, 11-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts San Diego State aiming to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Rebels have gone 13-1 in home games. UNLV leads the MWC averaging 75.8 points and is shooting 44.4%.

The Aztecs have gone 6-6 against MWC opponents. San Diego State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). San Diego State has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Aztecs match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Alexander is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 11.2 points. Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. Adryana Quezada is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

