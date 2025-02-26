UNLV hosts Thompson and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (16-12, 6-9 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (22-5, 14-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (16-12, 6-9 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (22-5, 14-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on UNLV after Tatum Thompson scored 25 points in Boise State’s 78-73 victory against the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Rebels have gone 14-1 at home. UNLV is third in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Alyssa Brown leads the Rebels with 7.4 boards.

The Broncos are 6-9 in MWC play. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

UNLV makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Boise State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UNLV allows.

The Rebels and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rebels. Kiara Jackson is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thompson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 12.7 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

