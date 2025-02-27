UNLV hosts Nevada following Sanders’ 27-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-12, 8-9 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-13, 9-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-12, 8-9 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-13, 9-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits UNLV after Kobe Sanders scored 27 points in Nevada’s 84-61 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rebels have gone 9-5 at home. UNLV is ninth in the MWC with 12.1 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Wolf Pack are 8-9 in conference games. Nevada is third in the MWC giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

UNLV is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Jeremiah Cherry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Dusell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Nick Davidson is shooting 54.2% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.