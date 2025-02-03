UNLV hosts Meadow and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (15-7, 7-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-11, 5-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (15-7, 7-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-11, 5-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits UNLV after Andrew Meadow scored 20 points in Boise State’s 82-60 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 8-3 on their home court. UNLV is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 7-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

UNLV is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Rishwain averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

