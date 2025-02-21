UNLV hosts Colorado State following Clifford’s 22-point showing

Colorado State Rams (17-9, 11-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-12, 8-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (17-9, 11-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-12, 8-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits UNLV after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 79-71 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels have gone 9-4 at home. UNLV is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 11-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Clifford averaging 6.5.

UNLV’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Clifford is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

