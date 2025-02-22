UNLV hosts Clifford and Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (17-9, 11-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-12, 8-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (17-9, 11-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-12, 8-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits UNLV after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 79-71 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels have gone 9-4 in home games. UNLV is ninth in the MWC with 12.0 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Rams are 11-4 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Clifford averaging 6.5.

UNLV is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State scores 6.1 more points per game (74.7) than UNLV gives up to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Clifford is shooting 49.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.