UNLV faces Air Force, aims to stop home skid

Air Force Falcons (3-21, 0-13 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-12, 6-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Air Force Falcons (3-21, 0-13 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-12, 6-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -15; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Air Force looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Rebels have gone 8-4 at home. UNLV has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Falcons have gone 0-13 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.2 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.6.

UNLV is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Rishwain averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 59.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

