UNLV defeats Air Force 77-52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jeremiah Cherry had 15 points in UNLV’s 77-52 win against Air Force on Tuesday. Cherry shot…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jeremiah Cherry had 15 points in UNLV’s 77-52 win against Air Force on Tuesday.

Cherry shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rebels (13-12, 7-7 Mountain West Conference). Julian Rishwain scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jailen Bedford finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Luke Kearney led the Falcons (3-22, 0-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Air Force also got six points from Ethan Taylor. Byron Brown had six points. The Falcons prolonged their losing streak to 15 straight.

UNLV led 44-22 at the half.

UNLV takes on Fresno State on the road on Saturday, and Air Force visits Wyoming on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.