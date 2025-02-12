UNC Wilmington plays Charleston (SC) following Moore’s 23-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-5, 10-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-5, 10-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on Charleston (SC) after Sean Moore scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 81-79 overtime win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Seahawks have gone 13-2 at home. UNC Wilmington scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 9-3 in conference matchups. Charleston (SC) is fourth in the CAA with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 6.9.

UNC Wilmington makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Charleston (SC) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UNC Wilmington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Fulton is averaging 7.9 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

