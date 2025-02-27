UNC Wilmington beats Campbell 79-60, clinches No. 2 seed into CAA tournament

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Harlan Obioha scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds and UNC Wilmington beat Campbell 79-60…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Harlan Obioha scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds and UNC Wilmington beat Campbell 79-60 on Thursday night to clinch the No. 2 seed into the CAA tournament.

UNC Wilmington led 38-28 at the break. Obioha scored 15 points in the second half for the Seahawks (23-7, 13-4 CAA).

Donovan Newby added 17 points and five assists for UNC Wilmington. Khamari McGriff shot 7 of 9 from the floor to finished with 14 points.

Colby Duggan scored 19 points to lead Campbell (15-15, 10-7). Nolan Dorsey added 12 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Gregory finished with nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. UNC Wilmington hosts Delaware and Campbell visits Charleston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.