UNC Greensboro wins 58-50 over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 19 points in UNC Greensboro’s 58-50 win against Furman on Saturday.

Giles shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Spartans (18-9, 11-3 Southern Conference). Ronald Polite scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Donovan Atwell shot 3 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Paladins (19-8, 7-7) were led in scoring by Pjay Smith Jr., who finished with 17 points. Nick Anderson added 16 points for Furman. Tom House also had 10 points and six rebounds.

