UNC Greensboro secures 76-61 win over Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ronald Polite scored 22 points as UNC Greensboro beat Citadel 76-61 on Wednesday night.

Polite had seven rebounds for the Spartans (15-9, 8-3 Southern Conference). Donovan Atwell scored 17 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 4 for 13 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Joryam Saizonou finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Brody Fox finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (5-17, 0-11). Christian Moore added 15 points and six rebounds for Citadel. Cameron Glover also had nine points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 14th straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UNC Greensboro hosts Western Carolina and Citadelplays VMI on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

