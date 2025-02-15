UNC Greensboro puts home win streak on the line against Wofford

Wofford Terriers (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-6, 9-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-6, 9-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to keep its 13-game home win streak intact when the Spartans face Wofford.

The Spartans have gone 12-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Khalis Cain leads the Spartans with 8.3 boards.

The Terriers are 7-2 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon allowing 59.1 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Evangelia Paulk is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals. Helen Matthews is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 61.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

