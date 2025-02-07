UNC Greensboro hosts Western Carolina following Kell’s 29-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-16, 2-9 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-9, 8-3 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-16, 2-9 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-9, 8-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits UNC Greensboro after Marcus Kell scored 29 points in Western Carolina’s 84-75 overtime loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Spartans have gone 8-2 at home. UNC Greensboro is ninth in the SoCon with 25.3 points per game in the paint led by Ronald Polite averaging 6.0.

The Catamounts are 2-9 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 68.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the 64.7 UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polite is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Spartans. Kenyon Giles is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Morgan is averaging 6.7 points for the Catamounts. Bernard Pelote is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

