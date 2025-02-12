UNC Greensboro hosts VMI after Bradley’s 23-point game

VMI Keydets (12-13, 6-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 9-3 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

VMI Keydets (12-13, 6-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 9-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits UNC Greensboro after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 23 points in VMI’s 82-70 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 9-2 on their home court. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 13.1 assists per game led by Ronald Polite averaging 3.4.

The Keydets have gone 6-6 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game VMI allows. VMI averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Polite is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bradley is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Keydets. TJ Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

