UNC Greensboro faces Furman, looks for 7th straight victory

Furman Paladins (13-11, 3-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-6, 8-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Furman.

The Spartans are 11-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon scoring 66.1 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Paladins are 3-5 in conference play. Furman is second in the SoCon with 14.4 assists per game led by Tate Walters averaging 4.0.

UNC Greensboro scores 66.1 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 64.4 Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Smith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jayde Gamble is averaging 12.7 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Walters is averaging 13.2 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 64.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

