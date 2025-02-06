UNC Asheville wins 78-70 over Gardner-Webb

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh’s 26 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Gardner-Webb 78-70 on Thursday night. Marsh had six…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh’s 26 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Gardner-Webb 78-70 on Thursday night.

Marsh had six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (17-6, 8-1 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Fletcher Abee shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6) were led by Darryl Simmons II, who posted 21 points. Jamaine Mann and Pharell Boyogueno each finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

