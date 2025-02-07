UNC Asheville visits High Point following Marsh’s 26-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-6, 8-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (20-5, 8-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-6, 8-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (20-5, 8-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits High Point after Jordan Marsh scored 26 points in UNC Asheville’s 78-70 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 12-1 on their home court. High Point has a 6-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in conference play. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 7.4.

High Point makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). UNC Asheville has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Solomon is averaging 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Marsh is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.