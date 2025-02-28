UNC Asheville hosts Winthrop after Porter’s 20-point game

Winthrop Eagles (14-14, 8-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-25, 1-14 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (14-14, 8-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-25, 1-14 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays UNC Asheville after Amourie Porter scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 59-55 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-11 at home. UNC Asheville has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 8-7 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South scoring 26.6 points per game in the paint led by Konnor Gambrell averaging 6.0.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UNC Asheville gives up.

The Bulldogs and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dakota McCaughan is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Wagner is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

