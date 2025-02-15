UNC Asheville hosts Kelly and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-17, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 9-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-17, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 9-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits UNC Asheville after Taje’ Kelly scored 28 points in Charleston Southern’s 71-70 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 11-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 5.0.

The Buccaneers are 6-6 in Big South play. Charleston Southern has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

UNC Asheville is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.5% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marsh is averaging 19 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Solomon is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Daylen Berry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Kelly is shooting 50.6% and averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.