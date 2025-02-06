UNC Asheville hosts Gardner-Webb following Simmons’ 40-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-13, 4-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-6, 7-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 9…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-13, 4-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-6, 7-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits UNC Asheville after Darryl Simmons II scored 40 points in Gardner-Webb’s 96-93 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 84.0 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Asheville scores 84.0 points, 5.9 more per game than the 78.1 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 74.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 74.9 UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marsh is averaging 17.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Anthony Selden is averaging 14.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Simmons is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.