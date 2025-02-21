UNC Asheville faces Longwood on 13-game slide

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-24, 0-13 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-9, 9-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-24, 0-13 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-9, 9-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville is looking to end its 13-game losing streak with a win against Longwood.

The Lancers have gone 9-4 in home games. Longwood averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-13 in Big South play. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Longwood’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 9.3 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Deb Orianegbena is averaging 3.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

