UNC Asheville faces Longwood on 13-game road skid

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-24, 0-13 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-9, 9-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Longwood looking to stop its 13-game road losing streak.

The Lancers have gone 9-4 at home. Longwood averages 13.3 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Kiki McIntyre with 3.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-13 against conference opponents. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Longwood averages 70.6 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 66.8 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 57.2 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 59.6 Longwood allows to opponents.

The Lancers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Wilson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 steals. Malea Brown is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Dakota McCaughan is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

