UMKC visits South Dakota after Larkins’ 47-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 6-4 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-15, 4-7 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays UMKC after Grace Larkins scored 47 points in South Dakota’s 75-65 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes have gone 8-6 at home. South Dakota gives up 73.7 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 6-4 in conference matchups. UMKC is third in the Summit giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

South Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 63.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 73.7 South Dakota allows.

The Coyotes and Kangaroos match up Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is shooting 51.2% and averaging 24.8 points for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Bennett is averaging 15.8 points for the Kangaroos. Alayna Contreras is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

