UMKC visits Pemberton and North Dakota

UMKC Kangaroos (11-19, 7-8 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (10-18, 5-10 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts UMKC after Kiera Pemberton scored 26 points in North Dakota’s 76-70 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 8-6 at home. North Dakota is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kangaroos are 7-8 against Summit opponents. UMKC has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

North Dakota is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pemberton is averaging 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Nevaeh Ferrara Horne is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 16.6 points. Emani Bennett is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

