UMKC hosts Meyer and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-3, 13-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 7-6 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-3, 13-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 7-6 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays UMKC after Paige Meyer scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 71-61 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-5 at home. UMKC averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jackrabbits are 13-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is the Summit leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mesa Byom averaging 4.9.

UMKC is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UMKC allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Emani Bennett is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Byom is averaging 6.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Katie Vesecka is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.