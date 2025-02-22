UMKC faces South Dakota State on 6-game road skid

UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 3-10 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-10, 9-4 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 2…

UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 3-10 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-10, 9-4 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits South Dakota State looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Jackrabbits are 12-1 on their home court. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-10 against Summit League opponents. UMKC ranks fourth in the Summit League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 4.0.

South Dakota State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.3 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 15.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

Brown is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Cameron Faas is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

