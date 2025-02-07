UMKC faces Omaha following Bennett’s 30-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (9-14, 1-9 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 6-3 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (9-14, 1-9 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 6-3 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts Omaha after Emani Bennett scored 30 points in UMKC’s 73-65 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos are 6-4 on their home court. UMKC allows 66.2 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 1-9 in conference matchups. Omaha is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMKC’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 66.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 66.2 UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Kangaroos. Alayna Contreras is averaging 19.1 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Grace Cave is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

