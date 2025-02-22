UMass visits George Washington following Castro’s 20-point showing

UMass Minutemen (11-16, 6-8 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-10, 6-8 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (11-16, 6-8 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-10, 6-8 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -7; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on UMass after Rafael Castro scored 20 points in George Washington’s 79-68 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Revolutionaries are 11-4 on their home court. George Washington ranks seventh in the A-10 with 14.0 assists per game led by Christian Jones averaging 2.6.

The Minutemen are 6-8 against A-10 opponents. UMass is the A-10 leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 7.4.

George Washington scores 73.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 74.5 UMass allows. UMass averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro is averaging 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Rivera is averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

