UMass visits Castro and George Washington

UMass Minutemen (11-16, 6-8 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-10, 6-8 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

UMass Minutemen (11-16, 6-8 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-10, 6-8 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts UMass after Rafael Castro scored 20 points in George Washington’s 79-68 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-4 at home. George Washington ranks sixth in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Castro averaging 3.6.

The Minutemen are 6-8 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Washington makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UMass scores 6.1 more points per game (73.9) than George Washington gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro is averaging 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rivera is averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.