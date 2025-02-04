UMass takes on Saint Bonaventure, looks for 4th straight victory

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-17, 1-10 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (12-10, 7-4 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-17, 1-10 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (12-10, 7-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass heads into a matchup against Saint Bonaventure as winners of three straight games.

The Minutewomen have gone 6-5 in home games. UMass has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies have gone 1-10 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is 1-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMass scores 63.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 70.9 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 55.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 58.6 UMass allows to opponents.

The Minutewomen and Bonnies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is averaging 14 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Zoe Shaw is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.